Singer/songwriter/bassist Bonnie Whitmore will perform Live From Studio A with her band in advance of her show that night at Natalie's!

She's just kicked off her Winter 2017 tour with a brand new release and will be sharing it with Columbus!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

LISTEN HERE!