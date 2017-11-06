WCBE
WCBE Presents Chris Robinson & Neal Casal Live From Studio A Tues. Nov. 14, 2017 @ 2:30PM!

By 15 minutes ago
  • Chris Robinson & Neal Casal
    Jay Blakesberg

Chris Robinson & Neal Casal will perform Live From Studio A during the Global Village in advance of the show that night with the Chris Robinson Brotherhood at The Newport presented by WCBE! 

The band is out on the road with their latest release Barefoot In The Head and will be making a stop in Columbus on Tuesday, November 14th!

Tune in for live music, conversation and more chances to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

LISTEN HERE!

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

 

Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Credit Jay Blakesberg

Tags: 
studio a session

