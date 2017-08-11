WCBE Presents Current Swell Live From Studio A Tues. Aug 22, 2017@11AM!

This band from British Columbia will make a stop in Columbus at The Basement the evening of the 22nd.

After their tour ends in August, they will be heading over to Europe to play a series of shows supporting the band Dispatch, who performed live in studio A back in May.

"When To Talk And When To Listen", their latest release, is available for purchase here, on Vinyl and CD.

Hear Current Swell perform live from studio A, on 90.5 FM and HD WCBE Columbus, 106.3 FM Newark, online at wcbe.org and on Apple Music.