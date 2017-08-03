WCBE Presents The Dig Live From Studio A Fri. Aug. 4@11AM!

This New York based project will perform at Double Happiness on the 6th of August, at the Kevin Devine show. Columbus based Van Dale is also scheduled to perform.

Their fifth release, "Bloodshot Tokyo", which came out earlier this year, is available for purchase here.

Some of the bands they've either toured with, or performed with include "The Lumineers", "The Antlers", and "Portugal. The Man".

Tune in to hear an interview, and some live music performed by The Dig, from Studio A, on 90.5 FM and HD WCBE Columbus, 106.3 FM Newark, online at wcbe.org and on Apple Music.