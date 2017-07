WCBE is looking forward to the return of Gangstagrass to perform Live From Studio A during the Global Village!

That night you can catch them over at the Rumba Cafe with The Salty Caramels!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

LISTEN HERE!