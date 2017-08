This Ohio based band, led by Jen and James Goldsberry have a release show coming up at Rambling House Soda on Friday August 11.

Their new debut CD is titled "Hunker Me Down"

Also appearing at this show will be the Columbus based band Folquinox.

Listen to The Goldsberry's perform live from studio A, on 90.5 FM and HD WCBE Columbus, 106.3 FM Newark, online at wcbe.org and on Apple Music.