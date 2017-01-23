WCBE
WCBE Presents The Infamous Stringdusters Live From Studio A Tues. Jan. 24, 2017 @ 2PM!

  • The Infamous Stringdusters
    The Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters, the bluegrass outfit that formed in Nashville in 2006 will return to perform a few songs Live From Studio A during the Global Village

They'll perform that night at the Park Street Saloon with Billy Strings!

They're out on the road with their brand new release Laws Of Gravity and you'll get to hear all about on WCBE!

Tune in for a live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show! 

The Infamous Stringdusters

WCBE Presents John McEuen Live From Studio A Wed. Jan. 25, 2017 @ 2PM!

By Jan 17, 2017
John McEuen
WCBE welcomes John McEuen, founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, for a  Live From Studio A session during the Global Village!

John's on the road to support his brand new solo effort "Made In Brooklyn."  He and his band will be making a stop January 26 at Dayton's Victoria Theater with his multi-media show documenting the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's lengthy career. In addition to archival photographs, film, "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" session photos and narrative, the band will perform Dirt Band classics and selections from "Made In Brooklyn."

WCBE Presents Liza Anne Live From Studio A Wed. Jan. 11, 2017 @ 2PM!

By Jan 9, 2017
Liza Anne

Emerging singer-songwriter Liza Anne will perform Live From Studio A in advance of her show that night at The Basement

WCBE Presents Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Live From Studio A Thurs. Dec. 16, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Dec 14, 2016
Seun Kuti

WCBE is looking forward to a Live From Studio A session with Seun Kuti  (the youngest son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti) & Egypt 80 on Thursday, December 15th in advance of their show on Friday, December 16th at the Alrosa Villa!

Tune in for some live world music and more chances to win tickets to the show!

WCBE Presents Rubblebucket Live From Studio A Mon. Dec. 5, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Dec 2, 2016
Rubblebucket

Rubblebucket will be dropping by the WCBE studios to play Live From Studio A in advance of their show that night at The Basement with Mal Devisa.  

WCBE Presents Foley Live From Studio A Fri. Nov. 25, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Nov 25, 2016
FOLEY

WCBE is looking forward to hosting Foley Live From Studio A during the Global Village!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets for the show Sat. Nov. 26th at the Rumba Cafe!!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

WCBE Presents Wayne Hancock Live From Studio A Fri. Nov. 18, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Nov 17, 2016
Wayne Hancock

WCBE is looking forward to a Live From Studio A session with Wayne Hancock

WCBE Presents Carl Broemel & Dave Simonett Live From Studio A Tues. Nov. 15, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Nov 14, 2016
Carl Boremel & Dave Simonett

Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) and Dave Simonett (Trampled By Turtles) will play a few songs during the Global Village in advance of their show that night at Woodland's Tavern!

WCBE Presents Eric Krasno Band Live From Studio A Fri. Oct. 28, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Oct 19, 2016
Eric Krasno

The Eric Krasno Band will join us Live From Studio A during the Global Village to play a few songs in advance of the show that night at Woodland's Tavern

WCBE Presents Aaron Lee Tasjan Live From Studio A Tues. Nov. 1, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Oct 28, 2016
Aaron Lee Tasjan

Aaron Lee Tasjan is out on the road with his brand new release Silver Tears and will be making a stop in Columbus on Tuesday, Nov 1st! 

WCBE Presents Mike Doughty Live From Studio A Mon. Oct. 17, 2016 @ 11AM!

By Oct 13, 2016

He will be in Toledo on the 16th, and in Akron the evening of the 17th, so if you want to hear him perform in Columbus on the 17th, your only option will be to tune in to WCBE.

He's been touring in support of his new release, "The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns", out on October 14th.

Hear what Mike Doughty has been up to since his last studio A visit, which was back in 2014.

That's on 90.5 FM and HD WCBE Columbus, 106.3 FM Newark, online at wcbe.org, and on Apple Music.

WCBE Presents Tommy Castro Live From Studio A Mon. Oct. 10, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Oct 4, 2016
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

WCBE is looking forward to the return of Tommy Castro & The Painkillers to perform Live From Studio A!

They're out on the road with their latest release Method To My Madness and will be making a stop in Columbus!

They'll first play a few songs during the Global Village in the 2PM hour and then head on over to Natalie's in Worthington that night for the show presented by Crazy Mama's Concerts and WCBE!

WCBE Presents The Devil Makes Three Thurs. Sept. 29th, 2016 @ 1PM!

By Sep 26, 2016
The Devil Makes Three

WCBE is looking forward to the return of The Devil Makes Three Live From Studio A

WCBE Presents Joan Shelley Live From Studio A Wed. Spt. 28, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 26, 2016
Joan Shelley

Joan Shelley will drop by the WCBE studios for a Live From Studio A session on Wed. Sept. 28th! 

WCBE Presents The Growlers Live From Studio A Mon. Sept. 26, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 25, 2016
The Growlers

WCBE is looking forward to hosting The Growlers Live From Studio A the day after their sold out show at the A&R Music Bar! 

WCBE Presents Bear's Den Live From Studio A Thurs. Sept. 22, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 22, 2016
Bear's Den

The UK's Bear's Den will be playing a few songs during the Global Village Live From Studio A in advance of their sold out show at The Basement!

They touring in support of the brand new album Red Earth & Pouring Rain and we're looking forward to their session here at WCBE!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

WCBE Presents Haley Bonar Live From Studio A Wed. Sept. 7, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 6, 2016
Haley Bonar

Haley Bonar is out on the road with her seventh studio release Impossible Dream and will be making a stop in Columbus! 