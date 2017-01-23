WCBE Presents The Infamous Stringdusters Live From Studio A Tues. Jan. 24, 2017 @ 2PM!

The Infamous Stringdusters, the bluegrass outfit that formed in Nashville in 2006 will return to perform a few songs Live From Studio A during the Global Village!

They'll perform that night at the Park Street Saloon with Billy Strings!

They're out on the road with their brand new release Laws Of Gravity and you'll get to hear all about on WCBE!

Tune in for a live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

