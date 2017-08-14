WCBE Presents Jerry Douglas Live From Studio A Tues. Aug. 15, 2017 @ 2PM!

Dobro master and 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas will be dropping by WCBE to perform Live From Studio A in advance of his show that night at Thirty One West in Newark, OH!

He and his band are out on the road with a brand new CD What If that will be released on Friday, August 18th.

In our studio he'll be joined by Mike Seal on acoustic guitar and Daniel Kimbro on the upright bass.

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

