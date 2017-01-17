WCBE
Related Programs: 
The Global Village
Ante Meridiem

WCBE Presents John McEuen Live From Studio A Wed. Jan. 25, 2017 @ 2PM!

By 1 hour ago
Related Programs: 
The Global Village
Ante Meridiem
  • John McEuen
    John McEuen
    johnmceuen.com

WCBE welcomes John McEuen, founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, for a  Live From Studio A session during the Global Village!

John's on the road to support his brand new solo effort "Made In Brooklyn."  He and his band will be making a stop January 26 at Dayton's Victoria Theater with his multi-media show documenting the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's lengthy career. In addition to archival photographs, film, "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" session photos and narrative, the band will perform Dirt Band classics and selections from "Made In Brooklyn."

Tune in for music and conversation with the legendary John McEuen!

That's on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

Tags: 
studio a session

Related Content

WCBE Presents Tommy Castro Live From Studio A Mon. Oct. 10, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Oct 4, 2016
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

WCBE is looking forward to the return of Tommy Castro & The Painkillers to perform Live From Studio A!

They're out on the road with their latest release Method To My Madness and will be making a stop in Columbus!

They'll first play a few songs during the Global Village in the 2PM hour and then head on over to Natalie's in Worthington that night for the show presented by Crazy Mama's Concerts and WCBE!

WCBE Presents The Devil Makes Three Thurs. Sept. 29th, 2016 @ 1PM!

By Sep 26, 2016
The Devil Makes Three

WCBE is looking forward to the return of The Devil Makes Three Live From Studio A

WCBE Presents Joan Shelley Live From Studio A Wed. Spt. 28, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 26, 2016
Joan Shelley

Joan Shelley will drop by the WCBE studios for a Live From Studio A session on Wed. Sept. 28th! 

WCBE Presents The Growlers Live From Studio A Mon. Sept. 26, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 25, 2016
The Growlers

WCBE is looking forward to hosting The Growlers Live From Studio A the day after their sold out show at the A&R Music Bar! 

WCBE Presents Nikki Hill Live From Studio A Tues. Sept. 27, 2016@11AM!

By Sep 23, 2016

Having performed in places as far away as Europe and Australia, Nikki and her band will perform at Natalie's Coal Fired Pizza In Worthington the evening of the 27th.

They'll be heading back to Europe in November as well, playing places like the Czech Republic, and Poland.

Their latest release, "Heavy Hearts Hard Fists", came out last year, and it's available through iTunes.

WCBE Presents Bear's Den Live From Studio A Thurs. Sept. 22, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 22, 2016
Bear's Den

The UK's Bear's Den will be playing a few songs during the Global Village Live From Studio A in advance of their sold out show at The Basement!

They touring in support of the brand new album Red Earth & Pouring Rain and we're looking forward to their session here at WCBE!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

WCBE Presents John Moreland Live From Studio A Tues. Sept. 20, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 18, 2016
John Moreland

John Moreland will be dropping by WCBE to perform a few songs during the Global Village

WCBE Presents Lydia Loveless Live From Studio A Wed. Sept. 7, 2016 @ 1PM!

By Sep 6, 2016
Lydia Loveless

WCBE is looking forward to the return of Lydia Loveless and her band to perform Live From Studio A

WCBE Presents The Felice Brothers Live From Studio A Thurs. Sept. 15, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 14, 2016
The Felice Brothers

The Felice Brothers are out on the road with their brand new release Life In The Dark and will be making a stop in Columbus.  First they'll be Live From Studio A during the Global Village to play a few songs and later that night at the Rumba Cafe for a show presented by WCBE with Ohio Weather Band opening up!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus and on line at www.wcbe.org/listen!

LISTEN HERE!

WCBE Presents Amanda Shires Live From Studio A Fri. Sept. 16, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 15, 2016
Amanda Shires
Josh Wool

Amanda Shires is out on the road with her fifth studio release My Piece Of Land and will be making a stop in Columbus!   

WCBE Presents Dynamo Live From Studio A Fri. Aug. 26, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Aug 26, 2016
Dynamo
dynamo-music.com

WCBE will host a Live From Studio A session with Nashville's Dynamo!

WCBE Presents The Temperance Movement Live From Studio A Fri. July 22, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Jul 21, 2016
The Temperance Movement
Rob Blackham

Tune in for a Live From Studio A session with The Temperance Movement during the Global Village in advance of their show that night at the A&R Music Bar with The Stone Foxes!

WCBE Presents RJD2 in Master Control Wed. July 13th, 2016 @ 1PM!

By Jul 12, 2016
RJD2

RJD2 will join Maggie Brennan on Wed. July 13th at 1PM for a live chat about his new release Dame Fortune and so much more!

He'll be performing at the inaugural PromoWest Fest 2016 and you'll have more chances to win weekend passes to the event during the Global Village!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

LISTEN HERE!

WCBE Presents Haley Bonar Live From Studio A Wed. Sept. 7, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Sep 6, 2016
Haley Bonar

Haley Bonar is out on the road with her seventh studio release Impossible Dream and will be making a stop in Columbus! 

WCBE Presents Barns Courtney Live From Studio A Wed. July 27, 2016 @ 2PM!

By Jul 23, 2016
Barns Courtney

The British singer-songwriter Barns Courtney will play a few songs for us during the Global Village!

Tune in to hear what's in the works with Barns since his song "Fire" appeared on the soundtrack to the Bradley Cooper vehicle Burnt in 2015.

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

LISTEN HERE!