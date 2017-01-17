WCBE Presents John McEuen Live From Studio A Wed. Jan. 25, 2017 @ 2PM!

WCBE welcomes John McEuen, founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, for a Live From Studio A session during the Global Village!

John's on the road to support his brand new solo effort "Made In Brooklyn." He and his band will be making a stop January 26 at Dayton's Victoria Theater with his multi-media show documenting the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's lengthy career. In addition to archival photographs, film, "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" session photos and narrative, the band will perform Dirt Band classics and selections from "Made In Brooklyn."

Tune in for music and conversation with the legendary John McEuen!

That's on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!