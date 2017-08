Their latest release "Maybe Believe" came out on May 12th.

Currently on tour, their Columbus stop will be at Woodlands Tavern the evening of the 10th.

Jon Stickley Trio will also play a show at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern in Cleveland on the 15th of August.

You can listen to this Asheville North Carolina based act play live from studio A, on 90.5 FM and HD WCBE Columbus, 106.3 FM Newark, online at wcbe.org and on Apple Music.