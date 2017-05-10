WCBE Presents Kenny White Live From Studio A Thurs. May 11, 2017@11AM!

His latest musical offering, "Long List Of Priors", is available here.

Some of the artists helping out on this release include, Amy Helm, Larry Campbell, Peter Wolf and David Crosby.

He's also had opportunities to work with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Merle Haggard, Cheryl Wheeler, Judy Collins, Jerry Douglas and Ricky Skaggs.

After his performance in studio A, he will heading over to Natalie's Coal Fired Pizza In Worthington to play that night.

That's Kenny White, live from studio A, on 90.5 FM and HD WCBE Columbus, 106.3 FM Newark, online at wcbe.org, and on Apple Music.