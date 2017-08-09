WCBE Presents Lake Street Dive Live From Studio A Thurs. Aug. 10, 2017 @ 2PM!

WCBE is looking forward to the return of Lake Street Dive to perform Live From Studio A during the Global Village!

They've been out on the road in support of their latest release Side Pony and will be kicking off the final leg of touring for the year and we're happy to say their making a stop in Columbus!

They'll first perform a few songs for us at WCBE and later that night you can catch them over at The Newport with Cuddle Magic opening the show!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

