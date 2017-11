His Latest release, "Magnificent Ram A" is now out, and available for purchase here.

He won't be playing in town anywhere except for his performance in studio A, so this session will be your only chance to hear him.

Hear what Don Dilego has been up to since finishing up "Magnificent Ram A".

That's on 90.5 FM and HD WCBE Columbus, 106.3 FM Newark, online at wcbe.org and on Apple Music.