The Philadelphia based rock n' rollers Low Cut Connie are out on the road with their brand new release Dirty Pictures (part 1) and will be making a stop in Columbus!

First they'll perform Live From Studio A during the Global Village in advance for the show that night at the Rumba Cafe presented by WCBE!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

