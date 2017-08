Her second full length release, "Look Both Ways", came out in late 2016.

She will perform at the Rumba Cafe the evening of the 29th.

Barely in her 20s, she has already won a John Lennon Songwriting Award, and her music has also been featured in movies and TV shows.

You can hear Olivia Millerschin perform live from studio A, and listen to her discuss her new release.

That's on 90.5 FM and HD WCBE Columbus, 106.3 FM Newark, online at wcbe.org and on Apple Music.