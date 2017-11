Overcoats is a collaboration between Hana Elion, and JJ Mitchell.

This New York based act will be in Columbus to perform at the Rumba Café the evening of 14th.

Also playing at this show will be Gordi, based in Australia.

The debut Overcoats release, "Young", is available for purchase here.

You can hear them perform live in studio A, on 90.5 FM and HD WCBE Columbus, 106.3 FM Newark, online at wcbe.org and on Apple Music.