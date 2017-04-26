WCBE Presents Sam Outlaw Live From Studio A Thurs. April 27, 2017 @ 11AM!

Since he last visited studio A in support of his first release, "Angeleno", back in late 2015, Sam Outlaw has been playing shows as far away as Europe and Australia.

This time, he will be talking about his new recording, "Tenderheart", and playing a few songs as well.

After his performance here at WCBE, he will be playing at The Basement with Michaela Anne.

