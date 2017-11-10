WCBE
WCBE Presents Ted Leo Live From Studio A Mon. Nov. 13, 2017 @ 2PM!

WCBE is looking forward to hosting Ted Leo Live From Studio A!

He's out on the road with the brand new release The Hanged Man.  It’s his first Ted Leo album since 2010’s The Brutalist's Bricks released as Ted Leo And The Pharmacists.  And he'll be making a stop in Columbus... first he'll play a few songs for us from the WCBE  studios and then head over to Skully's that night for a show with Ian Sweet!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

LISTEN HERE!

Ted Leo

studio a session

