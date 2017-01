Columbus' Terry Davidson & The Gears will return to WCBE to play Live From Studio A!

The next night they'll host their CD release show for Transmission at the Valley Dale Ballroom.

And after their set the legendary Mitch Ryder will perform as well!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

