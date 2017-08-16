WCBE Presents Warren Haynes Live From Studio A Tues. Aug. 22, 2017 @ 2PM!

WCBE is looking forward to the return of Warren Haynes to perform Live From Studio A during the Global Village!

He and his band Gov't Mule are out on the road with the brand new release Revolution Come...Revolution Go and will be making a stop in Columbus to play the Express Live outdoor venue with Blackberry Smoke on Tuesday, August 22nd!

Tune in for live music, conversation and more chances to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

LISTEN HERE!