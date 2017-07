The L.A. based group The Wild Reeds will perform Live From Studio A in advance of the show that night at the Rumba Cafe with Holy Ghost Tent Revival!

They're out on the road with their latest release The World We Built and you'll get to hear all about it on WCBE!

Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets to the show!

It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on line at www.wcbe.org!

LISTEN HERE!