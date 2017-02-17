WCBE Wins Prestigious Rusty Hub Cap!

WCBE Wins Rusy Hub Cap For Oldest Vehicle Donation!

via GIPHY

WCBE GM Dan Mashalko at the top of this email, attempting to put that "Rusty Hubcap" to use)!

“Few words can adequately describe how we felt upon learning WCBE had earned the Rusty for oldest vehicle donated. Each staff member reacted in his or her own way: honored. Thrilled. Delighted. And, most commonly, 'A rusty what?!'

We’re all truly pleased as punch. Earning a Rusty Hubcap has been a goal for our Development team for years. We’ve been eager participants of the CTVDS from the moment we signed up…and, from that moment on, everyone there – Cari, Twyla, et al – has provided amazing service. And they constantly generate new, innovative, and fun ideas for improving vehicle donations.

When you get down to it, that wondrous service from fantastic people is what we’re truly thankful for. CTVDS is firing on all cylinders!”

—Dan Mushalko, General Manager, WCBE 90.5 FM



