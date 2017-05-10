WCBE's Annual Yard Sale!

As you clean out your garage, attic and closets this Spring, you may find yourself under a pile of items you no longer have a use for.

Consider donating your gently used items -- tools, electronics, clothes, whatever! -- to WCBE, and we'll sell them at our upcoming yard sale!

You can drop off your gently used goods starting Wednesday, May 10th, at our studios: 540 Jack Gibbs Boulevard in Columbus. Drop-off hours are 9am – 4pm weekdays (call to make arrangements if you need to stop by at another time).

The yard sale itself takes place Saturday, May 27th, from 9am-1pm. All proceeds benefit Central Ohio’s NPR Station!

Any excess items not sold during the WCBE Yard Sale will be donated to the Columbus brand of National Kidney Services.

PLEASE NOTE: Items should be dry, clean, and in good condition. WCBE is unable to accept certain items; a few examples include mattresses/box springs, firearms, older televisions (console & CRT-tube style), large appliances, and bed pillows. For more information on items we can’t accept, visit http://nkspickup.com/donations.html.