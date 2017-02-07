White House Claims Two Columbus Attacks Among Those Underreported By Western Media

Two attacks in Columbus are being declared by the White House as "underreported" acts of terrorism.

Last year's machete attack at the Nazareth Deli and the car and knife attack at Ohio State University were among nearly 80 incidents committed worldwide since 2014. Speaking in Florida yesterday, President Trump said those attacks were not reported by western media as vigorously as recent political protests.

An NPR analysis of the White House's list of attacks shows the western media have indeed vigorously reported them.