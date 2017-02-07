WCBE

White House Claims Two Columbus Attacks Among Those Underreported By Western Media

By 41 minutes ago

Credit bbc.com

Two attacks in Columbus are being declared by the White House as "underreported" acts of terrorism. 

Last year's machete attack at the Nazareth Deli and the car and knife attack at Ohio State University were among nearly 80 incidents committed worldwide since 2014.  Speaking in Florida yesterday, President Trump said those attacks were not reported by western media as vigorously as recent political protests.

An NPR analysis of the White House's list of attacks shows the western media have indeed vigorously reported them.

OSU police chief Craig Stone describes the timeline of events.