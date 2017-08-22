WCBE

William Allen Statue To Remain On Display In Ross County

By 17 minutes ago

Credit Ross County Historical Society

One of the two statues representing Ohio in The U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall was removed last year because of its subject's views on slavery.

There are questions about what happens to it now amid the current focus on removing Confederate statues. Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler explains.

The statue of Democratic Governor William Allen, who served from 1874 to 1876, represented Ohio in Statuary Hall starting in 1887. But Allen’s pro-slavery views led lawmakers to vote to replace the statue in 2012. Last year it was moved to Chillicothe, where Allen died in 1879. Chillicothe mayor Luke Feeney is also a Democrat, and he says the statue will stay at the Ross County Historical Society.

 

“From being on display in the Capitol to in a museum where it’s not as prominently displayed, it’s not as much of an honoring of the man as it is a reflection of our history.”

 

Allen’s statue was replaced with one of inventor Thomas Edison, who was chosen in a statewide contest.

William Allen
National Statuary Hall
Ross County Historical Society
Confederate Statues

