Witness: Haslam Knew About Pilot Flying J Fuel Rebate Scam

A federal witness testified Tuesday that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam "loved it" when the sales team at his Pilot Flying J truck stop firm ripped off trucking company customers of promised fuel rebates.

The jury in the fraud trial of former Pilot executives and sales representatives heard a recording of former vice president John Freeman saying Haslam was aware of the scheme. Pilot issued a statement after the hearing reiterating Haslam was not aware of any wrongdoing. Haslam hasn't been charged. 14 former Pilot employees have pleaded guilty. Its former president and three others are on trial.

