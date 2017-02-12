Wittenberg's New President Comes From Oberlin

Wittenberg University has chosen an Oberlin College administrator as its new president.

The Board of Directors Friday selected Michael Frandsen to head the private liberal arts university in Springfield. Frandsen is currently vice president for finance and administration at Oberlin. He will begin his tenure July 1, taking over for Laurie Joyner, who resigned in November 2015 shortly after announcing 6.5 million dollars in budget cuts. Frandsen's selection followed a six-month national search. He has been at Oberlin since July 2014 and previously served as interim president at Albion College in Michigan.