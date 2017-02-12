WCBE

Wittenberg's New President Comes From Oberlin

By 8 seconds ago

Michael Frandsen
Credit wittenberg.edu

Wittenberg University has chosen an Oberlin College administrator as its new president.

The Board of Directors Friday selected Michael Frandsen  to head the private liberal arts university in Springfield. Frandsen is currently vice president for finance and administration at Oberlin. He will begin his tenure July 1, taking over for Laurie Joyner, who resigned  in November 2015 shortly after announcing 6.5 million dollars in budget cuts. Frandsen's selection followed a six-month national search. He has been at Oberlin since July 2014 and previously served as interim president at Albion College in Michigan.

Tags: 
Wittenberg University
Oberlin College
Michael Frandsen
Laurie Joyner

Related Content

Wittenberg University Names Interim President

By Jan 6, 2016
wittenberg.edu

Wittenberg University in Springfield has appointed an interim president.

Wittenberg University President To Resign On Friday

By Nov 5, 2015
wittenberg.edu

Wittenberg University President Laurie Joyner will resign tomorrow, a few weeks after she initiated more than 6 million dollars in budget cuts.

Wittenberg University Student Killed In Crash

By May 15, 2015
Wittenberg University

Wittenberg University students are in mourning over the death of a student-athlete.

3 Central Ohio Schools Part Of Federal Sexual Abuse Investigation

By & Associated Press May 1, 2014

Ohio State, Denison and Wittenberg Universities are on the list of 55 schools in the U.S. under investigation for their handling of sexual abuse complaints, according to a federal Education Department report released today.

Professor Cleared Of Rape Charge

By & Associated Press Feb 22, 2013

A Clark County judge has found a former Wittenberg University professor not guilty of raping a 19-year-old developmentally disabled man.

Oberlin College Rescinds Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree

By & Dec 24, 2015
people.com

Oberlin College officials have rescinded an honorary doctorate of humanities degree issued to comedian Bill Cosby in 2010.

First Lady Speaks At Oberlin

By & May 26, 2015
whitehouse.gov

First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at the graduation ceremony for the Oberlin College class of 2015 yesterday.

Oberlin Ranked As Ohio's Best College

By Jul 26, 2013

Forbes Magazine has named Oberlin College as the best in Ohio.

Kenyon College Selects New President

By & Associated Press Mar 19, 2013

The dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Oberlin College has been named the next president of Kenyon College.

FBI To Probe Oberlin College Incidents

By & Associated Press Mar 8, 2013

Oberlin College says the FBI has agreed to investigate hate-based incidents reported on campus within the last month.