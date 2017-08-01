Woman Claims She Had Lengthy Relationship With Pete Rose As A Teen

A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.

Her sworn testimony was submitted Monday in Philadelphia as part of a federal lawsuit Rose filed last year against attorney John Dowd, whose investigation got him kicked out of baseball for gambling. Rose alleges Dowd defamed him in 2015 by saying Rose raped girls during spring training. The woman says they began a sexual relationship in Cincinnati in 1973 that lasted several years. Rose says he did have a relationship with the woman - starting when she was 16, which is the age of consent in Ohio.