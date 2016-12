An Ostrander woman who pleaded guilty to helping plan a robbery that resulted in the death of a man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

29-year-old Amber Parish was one of two people who robbed 67-year-old Arthur Burchett of drugs and guns at his home last February. Prosecutors say her accomplice, 31-year-old Joseph Magana, shot and killed Burchett. Magana was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder and robbery.