Women's Rights March Held In Columbus Ahead Of Planned March On Washington

A grassroots effort is underway to raise awareness of women's rights.

An estimated 2 thousand people marched through downtown Columbus yesterday as a warm-up for next week's Women's March on Washington after President-Elect Trump’s inauguration. Participants said they wanted to open lawmakers' eyes about health care and political decisions that impact women and families. Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.

Columbus area residents Delta Steck, Tarek Akkari (tah-rek ahk-kari) and Sarah Hall Philips came for some of the same reasons….

“I am here to advocate for women’s rights, women’s health care and equality for all.” “I’m here to support my fellow women with their equal rights.” “Oh my gosh, there’s so many reasons. Why don’t we march, really? I mean, we’re here for women’s rights, we’re for equality, we’re here for gun control.”

Most marchers said they were there for unity too, though some doubted that will be possible. Some also joined with faith groups that held hands and formed a human chain around the Statehouse.