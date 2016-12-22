WCBE

World's Oldest Captive Gorilla Celebrates 60th Birthday

By Dec 22, 2016

Colo celebrates her 60th birthday
Credit Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Hundreds of people have visited the Columbus Zoo to celebrate the 60th birthday of the world's oldest gorilla. 

Crowds sang "Happy Birthday" to Colo Thursday as she entered a specially decorated enclosure filled with healthy cakes and food hidden inside presents.  The great-great-grandmother of three looked well and moved easily if a little slowly while paying scant attention to the adoring crowds. Colo recently had a malignant tumor removed, but doctors say she is doing well and is healthy for her age, 20 years older than the average captive gorilla.  63-year-old Pam Schlereth of Columbus was just a little girl when her father brought her to see the infant Colo after the animal's birth.  Schlereth was one of the first in line to greet the gorilla. She says it's a tribute to the zoo that Colo has lived this long.

Tags: 
Colo
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
gorilla

Related Content

Health Officials Investigating Sickening Of 19 People At Local Water Park

By Aug 5, 2016
wikipedia

Delaware County health officials are investigating Zoombezi Bay water park after 19 patrons reported stomach issues.

Columbus Zoo Smoking Ban Takes Effect Friday

By Apr 7, 2016

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will join several others around the country by prohibiting smoking on its grounds.

Columbus Zoo Officials Want Replacement Levy On November Ballot

By Jun 18, 2015

The board of the Columbus Zoo has approved asking taxpayers for financial assistance.

Columbus Zoo Projects Record Attendance

By & Associated Press Oct 10, 2014

Officials at the Columbus Zoo project attendance will set a record this year.

Columbus Zoo Delays Levy Request

By Jul 10, 2014

There will not be a Columbus Zoo levy on the November ballot.