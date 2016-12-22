World's Oldest Captive Gorilla Celebrates 60th Birthday

Hundreds of people have visited the Columbus Zoo to celebrate the 60th birthday of the world's oldest gorilla.

Crowds sang "Happy Birthday" to Colo Thursday as she entered a specially decorated enclosure filled with healthy cakes and food hidden inside presents. The great-great-grandmother of three looked well and moved easily if a little slowly while paying scant attention to the adoring crowds. Colo recently had a malignant tumor removed, but doctors say she is doing well and is healthy for her age, 20 years older than the average captive gorilla. 63-year-old Pam Schlereth of Columbus was just a little girl when her father brought her to see the infant Colo after the animal's birth. Schlereth was one of the first in line to greet the gorilla. She says it's a tribute to the zoo that Colo has lived this long.