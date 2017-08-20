WCBE

Worthington Removes Ripley Marker; State Removes John Hunt Morgan Painting From Lodge

By 3 minutes ago

Ripley marker
Credit columbusneighborhoods.org

The City of Worthington has removed a marker memorializing the birthplace of Confederate General Roswell Ripley from Ripley House after officials say they obtained permission from the property owner.

Ripley was born at the family home in 1825.  Ripley headed the defense of the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina and served for the entirety of the Civil War. A city statement says it wants to be a community that promotes tolerance, respect and inclusion. It wants to discuss as a community how to best represent Worthington’s ties to the Civil War, which include underground railroad ‘stations’ and Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Shiloh in addition to being the birthplace of Roswell Ripley.” The removal of the marker comes after violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. Those events are cited by the Ohio Department of Natural Rescources  for removing a painting of Confederate general John Hunt Morgan from Salt Fork Lodge. Morgan led a raid through Ohio in 1863, moving through Guernsey County before being captured near East Liverpool.

Tags: 
Salt Fork
John Hunt Morgan
Roswell Ripley
Ripley House
Worthington
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
Confederate Statues

Related Content

Robert E. Lee Monument Removed In Warren County

By Aug 18, 2017
journal-news.com

As Southern governors, mayors and city councils continue to debate what to do with monuments to Confederate leaders, a plaque honoring southern general Robert E. Lee was quietly removed from a rural Warren County road in Ohio.  

Trump Defends 'Beauty' Of Confederate Memorials

By Aug 17, 2017

Updated at 4:59 p.m. ET

President Trump stood by his heavily criticized defense of monuments commemorating the Confederacy in a series of tweets Thursday morning. Trump said removing the statues of Confederate generals meant removing "beauty" — that would "never able to be comparably replaced" — from American cities. As he did in a Tuesday press conference, he also attempted to equate some Confederate generals with some of the Founding Fathers.

Strung together, the tweets read:

Confederate Statues Won't Be Removed From Local Cemetery

By Aug 17, 2017
forgottenoh.com

A pair of Confederate memorials are expected to remain in place at a Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery on the Hilltop.