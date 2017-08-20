Worthington Removes Ripley Marker; State Removes John Hunt Morgan Painting From Lodge

The City of Worthington has removed a marker memorializing the birthplace of Confederate General Roswell Ripley from Ripley House after officials say they obtained permission from the property owner.

Ripley was born at the family home in 1825. Ripley headed the defense of the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina and served for the entirety of the Civil War. A city statement says it wants to be a community that promotes tolerance, respect and inclusion. It wants to discuss as a community how to best represent Worthington’s ties to the Civil War, which include underground railroad ‘stations’ and Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Shiloh in addition to being the birthplace of Roswell Ripley.” The removal of the marker comes after violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. Those events are cited by the Ohio Department of Natural Rescources for removing a painting of Confederate general John Hunt Morgan from Salt Fork Lodge. Morgan led a raid through Ohio in 1863, moving through Guernsey County before being captured near East Liverpool.