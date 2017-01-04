Yellow Springs Police Chief Resigns

The fallout from the New Year's Eve confrontation between police and revelers in Yellow Springs includes the resignation of the village's police chief.

David Hale resigned last night. Hale cited his officers' actions Saturday night when they used their cruisers to disperse a crowd gathered for the village's annual ball drop. A crowd on Short Street turned on officers when they drove through with their sirens on. One reveler was hit with an officer's Taser and another Taser turned up missing after the melee.