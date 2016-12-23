WCBE

Yost: Operators Of Closed Local Charter School Failed To Repay State Money

By Dec 23, 2016

State Auditor David Yost says a now-closed charter school in Columbus failed to repay nearly 478 thousand dollars in state foundation overpayments after overstating enrollment.

Thousands more dollars in expenses are considered questionable in the closeout audit of the ScholArts Preparatory and Career Center for Children, which closed in February 2013. Yost's office says it had trouble getting complete records from school management. The findings will be referred to prosecutors for possible legal action. Yost says there wasn't enough documentation to determine ScholArts' compliance with federal expenditure requirements, so auditors also question 648 thousand dollars in costs associated with federal programs. Yost says the school and its sponsor, Kids Count of Dayton, failed to follow closing procedures required by Ohio law. Kids Count has yet to comment.

Charter Schools
Kids Count Dayton
Scholarts Preparatory and Career Center
State Auditor David Yost

