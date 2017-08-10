WCBE

Yost Says Charter Schools Should Recover Money From Private Vendors

State Auditor David Yost
Ohio's largest online charter school operator is getting less money from the state because of court rulings concluding it over reported student participation.

Now the state auditor is suggesting the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow could recover some of the money by taking it back from its founder's private corporations. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

As the state claws back $60 million from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Auditor Dave Yost says ECOT should seek reimbursement from their private vendors.

 

Yost’s directive would apply to all charter schools that are overpaid. In ECOT’s case he says those vendors for software and administrative services got paid for work they didn’t do.

 

According to Yost, this ensures that more money stays with the actual school, benefitting the students they do have.

 

Yost: “You’re a public entity, you’re a public, you owe this to the taxpayers, you owe this to the state, you owe this to the children to go retrieve those resources and use those for the mission of your school.”

 

The directive hits ECOT especially hard. The school would be recovering money from its founder Bill Lager’s own private companies.

