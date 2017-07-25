WCBE

Yost Wants State To Stop Providing Funding To ECOT

By 9 minutes ago

State Auditor David Yost
Credit Ohio Public Radio

The state auditor wants the Ohio Department of Education to stop providing funding for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, saying there are still discrepancies as to how many students are actually attending the state's largest online charter school operator.

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow received millions of dollars based on enrollment of more than 14,000 students. But Auditor Dave Yost says that doesn’t add up given ECOT’s own court statements.

 

Yost: “They told the Supreme Court earlier this month that they had an unprecedented drop in enrollment, well both of those things can’t be true.  

 

The state is already clawing back $60 million because of an inflated student count two school years ago. 

 

Yost, who used to be an ECOT supporter, wants to avoid another claw back a year from now. So he’s asking the Ohio Department of Education to hold a significant portion ECOT's monthly payments till an exact student count can be verified.

Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow
Ohio Department of Education
Charter Schools
State Auditor David Yost

SUPCO Allows State To Clawback Money From ECOT

By Jul 13, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the Ohio department of Education may start collecting 60 million dollars from the state's largest online charter school operator. 

Lawmaker Wants Yost To Back Off Of ECOT

By Jul 11, 2017
Ohio House of Representatives

A Democratic state lawmaker says Republican state auditor David Yost should recuse himself from any further investigations into the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Yost Pledges To Examine Source Of Funding For ECOT Attack Ad

By Jul 5, 2017
ohioauditor.gov

State Auditor David Yost says his office plans to "get to the bottom" of the source of funding for an online charter school's tv ad attacking Ohio's effort to have the school repay 60 million dollars.

ECOT Claims Taxpayer Dollars Not Funding Attack Ads

By Jul 4, 2017
ecotohio.org

The state's largest online charter school operator says a television ad attacking Ohio's effort to recoup 60 million dollars wasn't funded with public money and is no longer being broadcast.

Appeals Court Rules Against ECOT In State Funding Fight

By Jun 30, 2017

An Ohio appeals court has rejected arguments by the state's largest online charter school operator that the Ohio Department of Education illegally changed criteria to adjust funding for the 2015-16 school year.

AP: Charter School Backers Contributed Millions To State-Level Campaigns

By May 30, 2017
cnn.com

As enrollment in online charter schools has soared across the U.S., states have struggled to put in place regulations ensuring students get a real education and cyber schools get the right amount of funding.

State To Sponsor Two Local Charter Schools

By Jul 13, 2017

The Ohio Department of Education will assume oversight of two charter schools originally overseen by the Reynoldsburg City Schools.

State Sues Local Youth Camp Operator For Fiscal Mismanagement

By Jul 4, 2017

The state is suing the operator of a youth summer camp and an athletic league for charter school students for misspending 550 thousand dollars.