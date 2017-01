Republican State Auditor David Yost has announced he's running for attorney general next year.

Yost is a former two-term Delaware County prosecutor in his second four-year term as auditor. A Democratic candidate has yet to emerge. Current Republican AG Mike DeWine is expected to run for governor, as is Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor. Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni is among several Democrats considering a gubernatorial run.