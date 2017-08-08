You Inc. Episode 11 Podcast and Library

You Inc. Episode 11: "Multiplicity" with Peter A. Margaritis CPA

You Inc. Episode 11 - "Multiplicity" with Peter A. Margaritis CPA

Let’s start every weekend together with a newer YOU! Let’s build your brand together, week by week, tool by tool on You Inc. with me, Ria Greiff Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. In this episode, we discover how to deal with stress, "energy-management" and more through "multiplicity." Join us for You Inc.: Saturday’s new must for a new You, presented to you on Central Ohio’s NPR station 90.5 WCBE!

---

Peter Margaritis is a successful Certified Public Accountant, and a member of the American Institute of CPAs, Ohio Society of CPAs, Georgia Society of CPAs. He is also a sought after public speaker, a member of the National Speaker’s Association and as a speaker and trainer, has delivered hundreds of seminars, conferences, workshops and keynotes on both technical and non-technical topics to clients including Fortune 500 companies, large and national regional accounting firms, state CPA associations and the American Institute of CPAs. He also currently teaches select courses for the American Institute of CPAs and The Mind Gym. Also known as the Accidental Accountant, Mr. Margaritis is the author of the book Improv Is No Joke, in which he teaches business professionals how to become more effective, sharpen their creativity and develop leadership skills needed to succeed and improve business results through improvisational techniques. He is also a comedian and I mean that in the literal sense. Clearly Peter a man who is in full possession of having Multiplicity in his life in a way in which all areas compliment and elevate one another.

---

