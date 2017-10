The Importance of Movement with Pam Nisevich Bede

In this week's episode, join Ria in discovering the many benefits of regular movement. Working out can be a daunting idea, but going to the gym might not be as difficult when you realize that exercise has been linked to physical, emotional and even financial benefits. Listen to Pam Nisevich Bede, marathoner and nutrition marketing manager, discuss how movement has improved her life.

