Figuring Festivals with Festival Organizer Erin Corrigan

In this week's episode, join Ria in becoming familiar with festivals. Festivals have become an important part of our culture, whether they be local or nationwide events. However, we often forget a festival can be as simple as a backyard celebration. Listen to Erin Corrigan, festival organizer and civic leader, share how embracing festivals has enhanced her life.

Links and Book Resources for this Episode