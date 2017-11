Making Magic with Magician and Comedian Eric Tait

In this week's episode, join Ria in discussing magic, both the kind that is simply a sleight of hand, and the real kind that happens in all of our lives. As magical as life can be, not many people take the time to experience the magic in their own lives. Listen to Eric Tait, magician and comedian, discuss how magic, both in and out of his act, has enhanced his life.

Links and Book Resources for this Episode