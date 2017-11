Rapping about Writing with Author Wolfgang Parker

In this week’s episode, join Ria in reviewing writing, a powerful tool that you might take for granted. Being a writer can mean anything from completing a novel to posting on Facebook, and honing your abilities as a writer is vital for communication on all levels. Listen to Wolfgang Parker, creator of the Crime Cats series and charity, discuss how the ability to effectively write has impacted his life.

Links and Book Resources for this Episode