Looking Fantastic with Fashion Week Columbus Founder Tommy McClure

In this episode, join Ria in learning about fashion. Fashion is not simply limited to what protects one's modesty, but has become one of the most prominent means of self expression. Fashion can contribute to one's confidence; if you look good, you feel good! Listen to Tommy McClure, founder of Fahion Week Columbus, discuss the role fashion plays in his life.

