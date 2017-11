Chatting About Comedy with (614) Magazine Editor-in-Chief Travis Hoewisher

In this week's episode, join Ria in chatting about comedy. Often, we only see the challenges of life from a certain perspective, and we approach them in kind. Taking time out of your schedule to simply laugh and find the humor in every situation can lead to genuine happiness. Listen to Travis Hoewisher, (614) Editor-in- Chief, discuss how comedy enhances his life.

Links and Book Resources for this Episode