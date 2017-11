Discussing Dance with Professional Ballerina Adrienne Benz

In this week's episode, join Ria in discussing dance. We dance at celebrations and parties, implying dancing is something we do when we want to have a good time. However, many of us rarely dance, growing stiff from embarrassment instead. Improving body language can be a great tool for your brand! Listen to Adrienne Benz, professional ballerina, discuss the delight of dance.

