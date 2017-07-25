You Inc. Episode Nine Podcast and Library

"Generations" - Understanding Generational Differences with Artie Isaac
In this episode, we find out how Artie Isaac Understands Generational Differences and keeps his mind plastic.
Links and book resources for this episode:
- The Search for Fulfillment: Revolutionary New Research That Reveals the Secret to Long-term Happiness - Susan Krauss Whitbourne
- We Have the Technology: How Biohackers, Foodies, Physicians, and Scientists Are Transforming Human Perception, One Sense at a Time - Karen Platoni
- Life Reimagined: The Science, Art, and Opportunity of Midlife - Barbara Bradley Hagerty
- From Boomers to Bloggers: Success Strategies Across Generations - Misti Burmeister
- Retiring the Generation Gap: How Employees Young and Old Can Find Common Ground - Jennifer Deal
- Employing Generation Why? - Eric Chester
- How To Become a SuperAger - Lisa Feldman Barrett