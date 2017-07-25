You Inc. Episode Nine Podcast and Library

"Generations" - Understanding Generational Differences with Artie Isaac

"Generations" with Artie Issac

Let’s start every weekend together with a newer YOU! Let’s build your brand together, week by week, tool by tool on You Inc. with me, Ria Greiff Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. In this episode, we find out how Artie Isaac Understands Generational Differences and keeps his mind plastic. Challenge your conceptions on aging and join us for You Inc.: Saturday’s new must for a new You, presented to you on Central Ohio’s NPR station 90.5 WCBE!

Links and book resources for this episode: