WCBE
You Inc.

You Inc. Episode Nine Podcast and Library

By 24 minutes ago

"Generations" - Understanding Generational Differences with Artie Isaac

Let’s start every weekend together with a newer YOU! Let’s build your brand together, week by week, tool by tool on You Inc. with me, Ria Greiff Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. In this episode, we find out how Artie Isaac Understands Generational Differences and keeps his mind plastic. Challenge your conceptions on aging and join us for You Inc.: Saturday’s new must for a new You, presented to you on Central Ohio’s NPR station 90.5 WCBE!

You Inc.

You Inc. Episode Eight Podcast and Library

By Jun 25, 2017

Sparking Simplicity with StoryTeller Larry Smith

You Inc. Episode Eight

Let’s start every weekend together with a newer YOU! Let’s build your brand together, week by week, tool by tool on You Inc. with me Ria Greiff. Saturdays at 6:30am. This week find out how Larry Smith Sparks Simplicity his life in a memoir in more than six words. Find out how to spark your simplicity and. Join us for You Inc. , Saturday’s new must for a new You, presented to you on Central Ohio’s NPR station...90.5 WCBE!