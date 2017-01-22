You Inc. Episode Three Podcast and Library

You Inc. Episode Three, Segment One
Gene Smith- Find out how Gene Smith, master of OSU Athletic Dpt. finds Resiliency for himself, his family and his staff, even using emojis! And receive practical and easy ways to increase your ability to be resilient through any challenge!
You Inc. Episode Three Segment Two
Katie Smith- Discover how three-time Olympian Katie Smith and other ballers like Lebron create inclusivity in their lives and on the court and how fun shopping abroad can be. Fostering Inclusion greatly enriches all of your interactions with people. Find out how you can be that inclusive person.
