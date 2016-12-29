You, Inc Episode Two

You Inc. Episode Two: Unleashing Creativity and Welcoming Challenge

You Inc. Episode Two, Segment One

Jami Goldstein and Unleashing Creativity- Find out how to get back your highly creative self and the capacity to trust your creative instincts. Hear how Jami does this in her own life and brings it to her mission for creative capacity for all.

Links and book resources for segment one.

The Art of Creativity by Daniel Goleman, Paul Kaufman and Michael Ray



A Whack on the Side of the Head by Roger von Oech

The Cheat Code by Brian Wong

A list of activities to boost Creativity

How Creativity is important for you job

Evidence that we all have Creativity potential

You Inc. Episode Two, Segment Two

Gregg Dodd and Welcoming Challenge- Hear how “just a man who created a list” created a movement of challenge and success and inspired others. Learn to welcome challenge into your own life and the touch points of making that happen.

Links and book resources for segment two.

Nudge by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein

Hope Dies Last by Studs Terkel

Backbone by David Wagner

The Collected Wisdom of Heraclitus by Brooks Haxton

The Amazing Challenge and How it Makes you

The Cent Cols Challenge