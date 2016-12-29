You Inc. Episode Two Podcast and Library

You Inc. Episode Two, Segment One
Jami Goldstein and Unleashing Creativity- Find out how to get back your highly creative self and the capacity to trust your creative instincts. Hear how Jami does this in her own life and brings it to her mission for creative capacity for all.
Links and book resources for segment one.
The Art of Creativity by Daniel Goleman, Paul Kaufman and Michael Ray
A Whack on the Side of the Head by Roger von Oech
A list of activities to boost Creativity
How Creativity is important for you job
Evidence that we all have Creativity potential
You Inc. Episode Two, Segment Two
Gregg Dodd and Welcoming Challenge- Hear how “just a man who created a list” created a movement of challenge and success and inspired others. Learn to welcome challenge into your own life and the touch points of making that happen.
Links and book resources for segment two.
Nudge by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein
Hope Dies Last by Studs Terkel
The Collected Wisdom of Heraclitus by Brooks Haxton
The Amazing Challenge and How it Makes you