You Inc Podcast and Library

Family Matters with OSU Marching Band Director Christopher Hoch

In this week's episode, join Ria in discovering why family matters. Beyond your family of relatives is the family that you choose, your family of friends and communities you participate in. Maintaining these families in a healthy way is an important tool for your brand. Listen to Christopher Hoch, OSU Band Director, discuss why family matters to him.

Links and Book Resources for this Episode

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000} span.s1 {font-kerning: none}